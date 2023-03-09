NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.89. 144,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 204,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth $537,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth $246,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology, Inc operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.

