NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 12th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 98.96 and a quick ratio of 23.73.
About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities
