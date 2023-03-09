National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.96

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 407759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Vision by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $4,145,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 51.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

