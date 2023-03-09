Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.24 million and $41,549.25 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00066718 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00190308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00092380 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00057292 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004956 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000877 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,665,491 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

