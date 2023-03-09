Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.

EXTR opened at $17.90 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $758,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

