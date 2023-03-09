NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.98

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 299383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.