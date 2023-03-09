NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.98

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 299383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46.
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
