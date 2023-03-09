Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

NRDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NRDY opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,568. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nerdy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.