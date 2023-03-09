New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Shares Down 1.4%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.06. 7,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.01%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

