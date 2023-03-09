Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 3,749 Shares

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Newcourt Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NCACW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,962. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newcourt Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Newcourt Acquisition by 50.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 95.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 733,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99,989 shares during the period.

Newcourt Acquisition Company Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

