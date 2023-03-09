Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,682 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $225,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -407.40%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

