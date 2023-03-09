Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXT. Barclays assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT opened at $32.72 on Monday. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.