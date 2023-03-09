NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0192 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $707,767.87 and approximately $0.08 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00035926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00221780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,365.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02035837 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.