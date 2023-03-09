NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Up 4%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 409,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,054,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGL Energy Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,750.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.