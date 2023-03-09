Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 79,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 69,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Nitori Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

