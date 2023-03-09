Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 97,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,449. The company has a market capitalization of $271.12 million, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

About Noodles & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.