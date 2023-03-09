Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. Noodles & Company also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Noodles & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

