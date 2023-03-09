Norish (LON:NSH) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $175.00

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.10). Norish shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.10), with a volume of 14,544 shares.
Norish Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £52.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Norish Company Profile
Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.
Read More
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Norish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.