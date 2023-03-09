Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 803 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,981,423 shares of company stock worth $1,284,308,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $371.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.