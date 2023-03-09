Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 986 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.50. 478,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,077. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.58. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.