Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $27.27 on Thursday, hitting $2,432.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,779. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,457.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,376.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

