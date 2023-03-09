Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,452 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 448,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.73. 5,770,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,298,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,636.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,636.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,914 and sold 430,857 shares valued at $18,614,347. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

