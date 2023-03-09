Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. 10,493,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

