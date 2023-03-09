Northwest Bancshares Inc. Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.10. The stock had a trading volume of 173,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

