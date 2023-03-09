Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

BSJP stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,812. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

