Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 150 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,343 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,484. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

