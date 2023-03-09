Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.17. 950,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $262.84 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.00.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.57.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

