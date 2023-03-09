Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $265.20. 310,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,317. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.66.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

