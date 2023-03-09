NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.65

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 6719852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.