NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.65

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 6719852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.