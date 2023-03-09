Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.59

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 2880813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Novavax Trading Down 4.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($11.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 1,572.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Novavax by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Novavax by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

