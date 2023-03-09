NSUR COIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,498.46 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $13,498.46 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

