Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Trading Up 8.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares were up 8.4% on Thursday after CIBC upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.46. Approximately 147,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 367,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nuvei by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nuvei by 1,958.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
