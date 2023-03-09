Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $79.13.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Nuvei by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuvei by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

