Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.
Nuvei Stock Performance
Shares of NVEI stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $79.13.
Institutional Trading of Nuvei
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
