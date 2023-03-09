Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$54.66 and last traded at C$54.54. Approximately 119,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 276,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$68.63.

Nuvei Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.48.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

