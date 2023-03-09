Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Trading Down 0%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.98.
About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.
