Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Trading Down 0%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.98.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.