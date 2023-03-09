NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 121,014 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $174,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.59. 26,615,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,644,895. The company has a market capitalization of $594.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

