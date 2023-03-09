NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $296.47 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $44.96 or 0.00223884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $296.47 million and $75,060.06 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022740 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

