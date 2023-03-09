NYM (NYM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $76.57 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. NYM has a market cap of $76.57 million and $2.88 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NYM has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00427428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,876.75 or 0.28888126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,884,660.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.24820929 USD and is down -5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,793,264.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

