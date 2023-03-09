Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40.62 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $281.12 million and approximately $40.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.94 or 0.07078196 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00028073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00053476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05293307 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $25,584,707.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

