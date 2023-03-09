Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Trading Down 5.6%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 14,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 33,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Oculus VisionTech Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Oculus VisionTech

(Get Rating)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.