OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $176,370.52 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00426973 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,868.45 or 0.28860540 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011271 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

