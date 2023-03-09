Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Sells $711,357.60 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Omnicell Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of OMCL traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.93. 433,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,555. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
