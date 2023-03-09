Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Sells $711,357.60 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Omnicell Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of OMCL traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.93. 433,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,555. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

About Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Omnicell by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Omnicell by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

