OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.27

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.27 and traded as high as $49.18. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 42,193 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

