OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 147.93% from the company’s current price.

OPKO Health Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OPK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 10,765,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,678. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. acquired 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.