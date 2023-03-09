OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 147.93% from the company’s current price.
OPKO Health Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of OPK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 10,765,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,678. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
