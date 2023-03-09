OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.
OptimizeRx Trading Down 11.6 %
Shares of OPRX traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 1,154,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,600. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.