OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OPRX traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 1,154,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,600. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 815,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 33.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 93,979 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

