OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.04. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

