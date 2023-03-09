OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.
OPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
OptimizeRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPRX opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.04. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.
Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.