Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $89.26. 746,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

