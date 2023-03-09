Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $3.90 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.
About Oragenics
