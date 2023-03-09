Orchid Price Down 18.8% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $56.48 million and $3.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08543977 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,399,819.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

