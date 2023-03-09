Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Trading Up 0.9%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.63. 181,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 528,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.58.

Orla Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.00.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

