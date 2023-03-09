Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Target by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Target by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.33. The company had a trading volume of 662,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

